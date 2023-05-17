Maxim Group lifts Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VKTX] traded at a high on 05/16/23, posting a 12.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.65. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Viking Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b VOYAGE Study of VK2809 in Patients with Biopsy-Confirmed Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

Study Achieves Primary Endpoint, Demonstrating Statistically Significant Reductions in Liver Fat from Baseline to Week 12 in Patients Receiving VK2809 as Compared to Placebo.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Up to 52% Mean Liver Fat Reduction Observed in VK2809-Treated Patients.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13912141 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Viking Therapeutics Inc. stands at 7.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.19%.

The market cap for VKTX stock reached $2.50 billion, with 78.35 million shares outstanding and 68.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, VKTX reached a trading volume of 13912141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $29.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VKTX stock. On May 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VKTX shares from 27 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

How has VKTX stock performed recently?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.78. With this latest performance, VKTX shares gained by 25.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 489.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 957.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.44 for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.07, while it was recorded at 22.95 for the last single week of trading, and 8.48 for the last 200 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VKTX is now -40.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.08. Additionally, VKTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] managed to generate an average of -$3,279,381 per employee.Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Earnings analysis for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]

There are presently around $1,455 million, or 35.70% of VKTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,922,748, which is approximately 617353.25% of the company’s market cap and around 6.24% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,280,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.13 million in VKTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $89.25 million in VKTX stock with ownership of nearly 22.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viking Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VKTX] by around 38,769,582 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 7,126,624 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 20,255,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,152,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VKTX stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,076,666 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,524,921 shares during the same period.