Market cap of RingCentral Inc. [RNG] reaches 2.69B – now what?

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] closed the trading session at $26.89 on 05/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.74, while the highest price level was $28.26. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that RingCentral to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-powered global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:.

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media ConferenceDate: Tuesday, May 16, 2023Time: 5:45 a.m. Pacific Time (8:45 a.m. Eastern Time).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.04 percent and weekly performance of 1.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, RNG reached to a volume of 3638077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RingCentral Inc. [RNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNG shares is $45.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $52 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2023, representing the official price target for RingCentral Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on RNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNG in the course of the last twelve months was 13.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

RNG stock trade performance evaluation

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, RNG shares dropped by -7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.31 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.09, while it was recorded at 28.35 for the last single week of trading, and 36.70 for the last 200 days.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RingCentral Inc. [RNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.40 and a Gross Margin at +67.73. RingCentral Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.22.

Return on Total Capital for RNG is now -21.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -689.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.79. Additionally, RNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] managed to generate an average of -$225,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RingCentral Inc. [RNG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RingCentral Inc. go to -1.33%.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,283 million, or 99.70% of RNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 13,056,590, which is approximately 0.714% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,432,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $267.87 million in RNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $218.2 million in RNG stock with ownership of nearly 22.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RingCentral Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in RingCentral Inc. [NYSE:RNG] by around 14,507,494 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 15,189,379 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 50,676,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,373,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNG stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,203,646 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 3,115,734 shares during the same period.