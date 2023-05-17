Market cap of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] reaches 6.91M – now what?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ: PHIO] traded at a high on 05/16/23, posting a 21.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.09. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Clearance to Initiate Clinical Trial of PH-762 for Treatment of Skin Carcinomas.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a clinical stage biotechnology company whose proprietary INTASYL™ RNAi platform technology is designed to make immune cells more effective in killing tumor cells, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application to proceed with a clinical trial of Phio’s lead product candidate, PH-762. PH-762 is an INTASYL compound that reduces the expression of PD-1, a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells. Phio plans to initiate its Phase 1b clinical trial of intratumoral PH-762 in patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell in the second half of 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8834605 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stands at 10.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.97%.

The market cap for PHIO stock reached $6.91 million, with 1.14 million shares outstanding and 1.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 120.05K shares, PHIO reached a trading volume of 8834605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98.

How has PHIO stock performed recently?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, PHIO shares dropped by -32.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.24 for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.88, while it was recorded at 3.78 for the last single week of trading, and 6.13 for the last 200 days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.45.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Insider trade positions for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.30% of PHIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHIO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 14,280, which is approximately 2.741% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., holding 14,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48000.0 in PHIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $35000.0 in PHIO stock with ownership of nearly -20.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ:PHIO] by around 14,614 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 23,415 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHIO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,233 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 19,102 shares during the same period.