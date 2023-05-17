Market cap of GD Culture Group Limited [GDC] reaches 10.00M – now what?

GD Culture Group Limited [NASDAQ: GDC] gained 45.85% on the last trading session, reaching $6.33 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:13 PM that GD Culture Group Limited Announces Closing of $9.55 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules and Private Placement.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of both transactions were approximately $9.55 million.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

GD Culture Group Limited represents 1.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.00 million with the latest information. GDC stock price has been found in the range of $5.89 to $10.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 921.42K shares, GDC reached a trading volume of 49645435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GD Culture Group Limited [GDC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GD Culture Group Limited is set at 3.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for GDC stock

GD Culture Group Limited [GDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.84. With this latest performance, GDC shares gained by 129.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.15 for GD Culture Group Limited [GDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.86, while it was recorded at 4.82 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

GD Culture Group Limited [GDC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GD Culture Group Limited [GDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -276.21 and a Gross Margin at +36.22. GD Culture Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.07.

GD Culture Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at GD Culture Group Limited [GDC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.90% of GDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDC stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 4,312, which is approximately 275.61% of the company’s market cap and around 43.15% of the total institutional ownership; TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), holding 489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2000.0 in GDC stocks shares; and NEWSQUARE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.0 in GDC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in GD Culture Group Limited [NASDAQ:GDC] by around 3,653 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 4 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 489 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 4 shares during the same period.