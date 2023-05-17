Market cap of eBay Inc. [EBAY] reaches 23.45B – now what?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.65% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.07%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM that eBay Extends Authentication for Trading Cards to Canada.

The service – currently available for sneakers on eBay.ca – will expand to trading cards $250+.

eBay today announced the expansion of its Authenticity Guarantee service for trading cards in Canada. Beginning now, single ungraded trading cards (including collectible card games, sports and non-sports cards) sold for $250+ in Canada will be authenticated. With this addition to eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee service in Canada, the company now offers authentication for enthusiasts looking to buy and sell both sneakers and trading cards.

Over the last 12 months, EBAY stock dropped by -7.76%. The one-year eBay Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.33. The average equity rating for EBAY stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.45 billion, with 537.00 million shares outstanding and 533.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, EBAY stock reached a trading volume of 5567509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $49.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $58 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2023, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $48, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on EBAY stock. On April 27, 2023, analysts increased their price target for EBAY shares from 50 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

EBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.07. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.21 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.77, while it was recorded at 44.93 for the last single week of trading, and 43.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eBay Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.98 and a Gross Margin at +72.29. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.20.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 13.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.81. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of -$109,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

EBAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 7.94%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,701 million, or 90.00% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,344,428, which is approximately 0.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,038,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.04 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly 0.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 390 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 25,910,827 shares. Additionally, 450 investors decreased positions by around 34,763,468 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 398,016,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,691,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,454,411 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,237,270 shares during the same period.