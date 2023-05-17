Market cap of Discover Financial Services [DFS] reaches 24.61B – now what?

Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] loss -0.75% on the last trading session, reaching $96.31 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Discover Financial Services to Present at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

Roger Hochschild, Chief Executive Officer and President at Discover, will present at the Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (SDC) on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference to Discover’s Investor Relations website at http://investorrelations.discover.com. A replay will be available for 90 days after the conference at the same website address.

Discover Financial Services represents 262.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.61 billion with the latest information. DFS stock price has been found in the range of $95.34 to $98.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, DFS reached a trading volume of 4000515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Discover Financial Services [DFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFS shares is $116.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Discover Financial Services shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Discover Financial Services stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $120, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on DFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discover Financial Services is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 39.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.92.

Trading performance analysis for DFS stock

Discover Financial Services [DFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, DFS shares dropped by -6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.76 for Discover Financial Services [DFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.97, while it was recorded at 95.95 for the last single week of trading, and 102.57 for the last 200 days.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Discover Financial Services [DFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.75. Discover Financial Services’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.72.

Return on Total Capital for DFS is now 17.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.82. Additionally, DFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] managed to generate an average of $216,139 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Discover Financial Services [DFS]

There are presently around $21,188 million, or 85.00% of DFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,755,211, which is approximately -3.061% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 21,267,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in DFS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.84 billion in DFS stock with ownership of nearly -6.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Discover Financial Services stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS] by around 18,788,141 shares. Additionally, 485 investors decreased positions by around 25,766,993 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 173,787,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,342,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DFS stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,531,393 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,206,824 shares during the same period.