Market cap of 3M Company [MMM] reaches 54.34B – now what?

3M Company [NYSE: MMM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.77%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 12:08 PM that 3M and Svante Announce Joint Development Agreement to Develop and Produce CO2 Removal Products.

3M and Svante will partner to develop Direct Air Capture (DAC) products for the carbon dioxide removal (CDR) industry, driving their shared commitment to find materials science-based solutions to achieve net-zero emissions and combat global warming.

3M (NYSE: MMM) is expanding its ongoing commitment to materials science-based climate tech solutions by working with BC-based Svante Technologies, Inc. (Svante) to develop material that can trap carbon dioxide (CO2) found in the atmosphere and permanently remove it.

Over the last 12 months, MMM stock dropped by -34.35%. The one-year 3M Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.89. The average equity rating for MMM stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.34 billion, with 552.70 million shares outstanding and 543.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, MMM stock reached a trading volume of 3741588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 3M Company [MMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $116.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for 3M Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for 3M Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $137 to $144, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on MMM stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MMM shares from 126 to 131.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Company is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 76.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

MMM Stock Performance Analysis:

3M Company [MMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, MMM shares dropped by -8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.22 for 3M Company [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.47, while it was recorded at 100.09 for the last single week of trading, and 118.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3M Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Company [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.90 and a Gross Margin at +43.72. 3M Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.88.

Return on Total Capital for MMM is now 12.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3M Company [MMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.56. Additionally, MMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3M Company [MMM] managed to generate an average of $62,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.3M Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

MMM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Company go to 1.65%.

3M Company [MMM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,502 million, or 68.10% of MMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,329,281, which is approximately 3.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,060,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.03 billion in MMM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.33 billion in MMM stock with ownership of nearly -0.768% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3M Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 870 institutional holders increased their position in 3M Company [NYSE:MMM] by around 20,020,562 shares. Additionally, 1,081 investors decreased positions by around 26,069,179 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 317,154,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 363,244,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMM stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,092,692 shares, while 227 institutional investors sold positions of 2,210,653 shares during the same period.