Market Analysts see ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] gaining to $42. Time to buy?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] loss -2.26% or -0.66 points to close at $28.50 with a heavy trading volume of 3722865 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM that ZTO Express to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 14, 2023.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057) (“ZTO” or the “Company”), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. (local time), at 9/F, The Center, 99 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing each of the Proposed Resolutions as defined and set forth in the notice of the AGM (the “AGM Notice”). An online live webcast of the meeting will also be made available for holders of ordinary shares of the Company as of the Record Date. The AGM Notice and the form of proxy for the AGM are available on the Company’s website at http://zto.investorroom.com. The board of directors of the Company fully supports the Proposed Resolutions and recommends that shareholders and holders of American depositary shares (“ADSs”) vote in favor of the Proposed Resolutions.

Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on May 10, 2023, Hong Kong time (the “Record Date”), are entitled to notice of and to attend and vote at the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of record of ADSs as of the close of business on May 10, 2023, New York time, who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying Class A ordinary shares must give voting instructions to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., the depositary of the ADSs.

It opened the trading session at $28.85, the shares rose to $28.88 and dropped to $28.235, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZTO points out that the company has recorded 35.99% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -77.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, ZTO reached to a volume of 3722865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $35.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $35, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ZTO stock

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, ZTO shares dropped by -0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.02 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.91, while it was recorded at 28.70 for the last single week of trading, and 25.79 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.68 and a Gross Margin at +25.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.25.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 11.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.29. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.87.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 21.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]

There are presently around $7,548 million, or 31.60% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 42,414,115, which is approximately 1.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.79% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,764,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $576.35 million in ZTO stocks shares; and PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $469.16 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly -4.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 23,472,998 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 21,768,918 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 213,601,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,843,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,908,788 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,695,900 shares during the same period.