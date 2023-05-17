Market Analysts see Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gaining to $195. Time to buy?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] price plunged by -1.14 percent to reach at -$1.88. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 6:32 PM that Texas Instruments prices $1.6 billion of investment grade notes.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced the pricing of three series of senior unsecured notes for an aggregate principal amount of $1.6 billion. The notes consist of the following:.

$200 million of 4.600% senior unsecured notes due February 15, 2028;.

A sum of 4271896 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.77M shares. Texas Instruments Incorporated shares reached a high of $166.05 and dropped to a low of $162.86 until finishing in the latest session at $163.38.

The one-year TXN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.64. The average equity rating for TXN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $180.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $158 to $177. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $205, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 3601.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

TXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -9.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.51 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.64, while it was recorded at 162.95 for the last single week of trading, and 171.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Texas Instruments Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.91 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.48.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 45.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 62.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.80. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $263,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

TXN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $129,941 million, or 86.70% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,584,375, which is approximately 0.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 79,313,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.11 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.25 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 1.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,043 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 42,893,682 shares. Additionally, 899 investors decreased positions by around 26,832,609 shares, while 325 investors held positions by with 716,556,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 786,282,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,132,558 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 1,618,557 shares during the same period.