Market Analysts see Novavax Inc. [NVAX] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] slipped around -0.47 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.64 at the close of the session, down -5.80%. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 9:01 AM that Access to Novavax’s COVID Vaccine Grows with Extended Interim Authorization for Adolescents in Singapore.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has granted extended interim authorization and the Ministry of Health has included Nuvaxovid™ (NVX-CoV2373) into the National Vaccination Programme as a non-mRNA option for adolescents aged 12 through 17 for active immunization to prevent COVID.

“This news acknowledges the need to maintain access to a diverse COVID vaccine portfolio,” said John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. “We are pleased with this adolescent authorization in Singapore as it ensures a protein-based option as part of public health measures.”.

Novavax Inc. stock is now -25.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVAX Stock saw the intraday high of $8.10 and lowest of $7.575 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.77, which means current price is +36.31% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 4272465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $29 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $37, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock. On December 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NVAX shares from 207 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.75. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -19.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.99 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.50, while it was recorded at 8.42 for the last single week of trading, and 17.50 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.53 and a Gross Margin at +54.46. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$330,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

There are presently around $487 million, or 47.00% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 11,102,625, which is approximately 82.714% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,193,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.67 million in NVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38.72 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly -0.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 20,511,931 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 13,161,649 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 26,348,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,022,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,397,799 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 8,794,314 shares during the same period.