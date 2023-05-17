Market Analysts see MGM Resorts International [MGM] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] closed the trading session at $41.15 on 05/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.085, while the highest price level was $42.71. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM that THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS WELCOMES INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED LPM RESTAURANT & BAR THIS FALL.

French Riviera-Inspired Restaurant and Bar will Bring the Authentic Flavors and Iconic Glamour of the Côte d’Azur to the Las Vegas Strip.

The soul of the sun-drenched Riviera will shine brightly on Las Vegas this fall as LPM Restaurant & Bar opens its ninth location worldwide and second in the U.S. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Heralded by World’s Best 50 Restaurants, GQ and VOGUE, LPM will deliver its signature spontaneity and imaginative celebration of France’s Mediterranean cuisine, art and culture to the unique luxury resort in impeccable fashion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.73 percent and weekly performance of -5.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, MGM reached to a volume of 4320917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $57.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $46, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MGM stock. On December 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MGM shares from 40 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

MGM stock trade performance evaluation

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.16. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.91 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.18, while it was recorded at 42.24 for the last single week of trading, and 37.94 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.07 and a Gross Margin at +22.80. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.98.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now -4.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 705.43. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 676.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of $31,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,416 million, or 68.60% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,998,036, which is approximately -0.195% of the company’s market cap and around 17.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,936,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $936.49 million in MGM stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $890.53 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly -1.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 305 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 26,336,353 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 28,841,467 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 188,819,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,996,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,136,991 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 5,135,164 shares during the same period.