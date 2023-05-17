Market Analysts see Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gaining to $215. Time to buy?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] price plunged by -1.16 percent to reach at -$2.33. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on May 23.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced today that it will hold its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, May 23. A webcast will be available by visiting the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe’s Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com. Supplemental materials will be available 15 minutes before the start of the conference call.

A sum of 4682736 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.97M shares. Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $199.965 and dropped to a low of $193.592 until finishing in the latest session at $199.22.

The one-year LOW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.75. The average equity rating for LOW stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $228.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $237, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on LOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 27.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

LOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.98 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 200.94, while it was recorded at 202.33 for the last single week of trading, and 201.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lowe’s Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.04 and a Gross Margin at +31.41. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.61.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 52.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.39. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 160.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.92.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

LOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 7.63%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $89,251 million, or 78.40% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,435,463, which is approximately -1.318% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,676,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.8 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.01 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -3.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 966 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 18,056,868 shares. Additionally, 1,142 investors decreased positions by around 26,517,322 shares, while 336 investors held positions by with 398,249,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,823,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,147,989 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 2,167,471 shares during the same period.