Market Analysts see Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gaining to $43. Time to buy?

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] slipped around -1.91 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $41.24 at the close of the session, down -4.43%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 7:36 AM that Moomoo Expands Into Malaysia Following Success In Singapore.

Futu Holdings Limited (the “Company”, Nasdaq: FUTU) today announces its expansion into Malaysia with its super investment platform, moomoo, introducing a comprehensive suite of tech-driven offerings to promote financial inclusion. Through inclusive finance, Malaysia investors will enjoy lifelong access to a holistic suite of self-help educational resources, free-for-all market data and a supportive global community to unlock more opportunities.

Says Robin Xu, Senior Partner and Senior Vice President, Futu Holdings Limited: “We’re proud and excited to bring our one-stop platform, moomoo to Malaysia, the second SEA launch. Our world-class research and development capabilities and long-standing business success in serving over 20 million users worldwide allow us to provide better tech-driven solutions to the market, enabling everyone to be equipped with the necessary access, tools and knowledge to make informed decisions along the investment journey.”.

Futu Holdings Limited stock is now 1.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FUTU Stock saw the intraday high of $41.81 and lowest of $39.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.20, which means current price is +9.36% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, FUTU reached a trading volume of 5912032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $58.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $59.60 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $64, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on FUTU stock. On September 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FUTU shares from 55 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 49.24.

How has FUTU stock performed recently?

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.28. With this latest performance, FUTU shares dropped by -16.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.19 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.18, while it was recorded at 42.07 for the last single week of trading, and 46.74 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.87 and a Gross Margin at +86.92. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97.

Futu Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 1.57%.

Insider trade positions for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]

There are presently around $1,606 million, or 35.40% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 4,893,561, which is approximately 256.905% of the company’s market cap and around 16.41% of the total institutional ownership; ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, holding 4,520,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.05 million in FUTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $119.85 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 3.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Futu Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 13,267,202 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 8,133,697 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 15,828,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,229,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,630,268 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,849,137 shares during the same period.