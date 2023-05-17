Market Analysts see Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gaining to $51. Time to buy?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] slipped around -0.66 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $42.15 at the close of the session, down -1.54%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Carrier to Present at the 2023 Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will speak at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

Carrier Global Corporation stock is now 2.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CARR Stock saw the intraday high of $42.86 and lowest of $42.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.17, which means current price is +4.64% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 7648685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $48.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $38 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CARR stock performed recently?

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -5.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.73, while it was recorded at 42.65 for the last single week of trading, and 42.19 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 12.07%.

Insider trade positions for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

There are presently around $31,381 million, or 87.90% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,566,170, which is approximately 1.662% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 77,075,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.11 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly -10.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 524 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 49,099,486 shares. Additionally, 577 investors decreased positions by around 34,747,524 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 649,174,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 733,021,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,071,157 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,416,763 shares during the same period.