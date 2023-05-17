Market Analysts see Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gaining to $7.25. Time to buy?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.47 during the day while it closed the day at $4.33. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Ballard Reports Q1 2023 Results.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

“Our first quarter revenue of $13.3 million and new order intake of $17.6 million are consistent with our full-year 2023 plan,” said Randy MacEwen, President and CEO. “With an increasingly positive policy landscape, we see growing customer interest in our core mobility markets of bus, truck, rail, and marine in Europe and North America. We believe our $137.7 million Order Backlog reflects continued customer platform wins, including a record Power Products Order Backlog that has doubled from one year ago and now exceeds $100 million. This positions us for a busy second half of 2023, where we expect second half revenue to be approximately 70% of our annual total, and an exciting set-up for 2024.”.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock has also loss -1.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLDP stock has declined by -29.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.38% and lost -9.60% year-on date.

The market cap for BLDP stock reached $1.31 billion, with 298.43 million shares outstanding and 251.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 4993367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $6.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on BLDP stock. On November 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BLDP shares from 11 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86.

BLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -13.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.61 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.91, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 5.99 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -178.86 and a Gross Margin at -25.80. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -207.07.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -11.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.36. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$174,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.30 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $339 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,794,578, which is approximately 0.73% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 7,046,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.85 million in BLDP stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $16.97 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 36.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 7,551,849 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 13,909,056 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 53,632,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,093,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 952,498 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,819,098 shares during the same period.