Magna International Inc. [MGA] Revenue clocked in at $38.87 billion, down -7.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Magna International Inc. [NYSE: MGA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.09% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.48%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM that Magna Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Results.

Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2023. A total of 226,558,449 Common Shares or 79.18% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, MGA stock dropped by -14.45%. The one-year Magna International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.98. The average equity rating for MGA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.03 billion, with 286.10 million shares outstanding and 285.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, MGA stock reached a trading volume of 3860620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Magna International Inc. [MGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGA shares is $64.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Magna International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $58 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Magna International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MGA stock. On February 01, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MGA shares from 65 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magna International Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.37.

MGA Stock Performance Analysis:

Magna International Inc. [MGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, MGA shares dropped by -4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.01 for Magna International Inc. [MGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.48, while it was recorded at 52.75 for the last single week of trading, and 56.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Magna International Inc. Fundamentals:

Magna International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MGA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magna International Inc. go to 26.00%.

Magna International Inc. [MGA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,620 million, or 72.20% of MGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGA stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 16,113,316, which is approximately 0.876% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 11,014,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $588.83 million in MGA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $515.31 million in MGA stock with ownership of nearly 0.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magna International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Magna International Inc. [NYSE:MGA] by around 12,416,618 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 11,743,559 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 155,791,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,951,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,544,601 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,553,236 shares during the same period.