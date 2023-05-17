KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Oracle Corporation [ORCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] price surged by 1.02 percent to reach at $0.99. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that FedRAMP® Approves Additional Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Services.

FedRAMP approves new OCI cloud services, now available to U.S. government agencies.

An expanded list of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services has attained FedRAMP approval, making more cloud services available to customers in the civilian, defense, and intelligence community.

A sum of 6894422 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.17M shares. Oracle Corporation shares reached a high of $98.845 and dropped to a low of $96.92 until finishing in the latest session at $98.25.

The one-year ORCL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.15. The average equity rating for ORCL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $97.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 68.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ORCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.19. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.95 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.45, while it was recorded at 97.66 for the last single week of trading, and 82.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oracle Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 19.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $46,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

ORCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 9.06%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $116,200 million, or 42.70% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 138,090,008, which is approximately -0.114% of the company’s market cap and around 42.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,130,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.39 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.09 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly 2.574% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,046 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 96,624,766 shares. Additionally, 1,064 investors decreased positions by around 41,777,454 shares, while 374 investors held positions by with 1,056,334,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,194,736,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,695,778 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,295,412 shares during the same period.