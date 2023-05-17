Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] Stock trading around $2.72 per share: What’s Next?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: INVZ] closed the trading session at $2.72 on 05/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.64, while the highest price level was $2.825. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM that InnovizTwo LiDAR Wins Gold at 2023 Edison Best New Product Awards™.

InnovizTwo won the gold award in the Smart Transportation category for its technical excellence.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) a Tier-1 direct supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, (the “Company” or “Innoviz”) announced today that its second generation LiDAR sensor, InnovizTwo, won Gold in the Smart Transportation category of the 2023 Edison Awards™. Recognition from the Edison Awards coincides with InnovizTwo garnering increasing interest from the automotive market, as well as ongoing progress on existing programs with leading automakers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.79 percent and weekly performance of 8.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, INVZ reached to a volume of 4392252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $8.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on INVZ stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for INVZ shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

INVZ stock trade performance evaluation

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.37. With this latest performance, INVZ shares dropped by -5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.67 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $201 million, or 51.50% of INVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 10,614,413, which is approximately 13.676% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; MAGMA VENTURE PARTNERS GENERAL PARTNER LTD., holding 8,576,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.24 million in INVZ stocks shares; and ANTARA CAPITAL LP, currently with $19.14 million in INVZ stock with ownership of nearly 6.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:INVZ] by around 9,078,068 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 8,641,840 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 56,453,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,173,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVZ stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,545,715 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,209,883 shares during the same period.