IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] moved down -9.03: Why It’s Important

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] price plunged by -9.03 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 9:12 AM that IAMGOLD Announces $400 Million Term Loan Financing.

All monetary amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 16, 2023) – IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a five year second lien secured term loan (the “2nd Lien Term Loan” or “Term Loan”) in a principal amount of $400 million from three institutional lenders. The 2nd Lien Term Loan is part of the ongoing initiatives by IAMGOLD to proactively increase the strength of its balance sheet during the construction, commissioning and ramp up of the Côté Gold Project (“Côté Gold” or “Côté”). The construction budget and schedule of Côté Gold remains on track, with the project approximately 80% complete as of the end of March 2023.

A sum of 7741224 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.91M shares. IAMGOLD Corporation shares reached a high of $3.22 and dropped to a low of $2.885 until finishing in the latest session at $2.92.

The one-year IAG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.59. The average equity rating for IAG stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66.

IAG Stock Performance Analysis:

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.98. With this latest performance, IAG shares dropped by -4.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.81, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 2.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IAMGOLD Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +10.18. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.78.

Return on Total Capital for IAG is now 1.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.58. Additionally, IAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $792 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 51,174,133, which is approximately 13.963% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 36,737,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.93 million in IAG stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $58.94 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly -23.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAMGOLD Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 36,575,582 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 23,592,850 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 186,476,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,644,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,521,994 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 6,093,071 shares during the same period.