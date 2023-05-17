Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] gain 12.07% so far this year. What now?

Hillman Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ: HLMN] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.24 during the day while it closed the day at $8.08. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Hillman Closes Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

The Company did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholders.

Hillman Solutions Corp. stock has also loss -0.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HLMN stock has declined by -12.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.81% and gained 12.07% year-on date.

The market cap for HLMN stock reached $1.61 billion, with 194.55 million shares outstanding and 192.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, HLMN reached a trading volume of 3697120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLMN shares is $11.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLMN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hillman Solutions Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Hillman Solutions Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15.50, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HLMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hillman Solutions Corp. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLMN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

HLMN stock trade performance evaluation

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, HLMN shares dropped by -0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.12 for Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.09, while it was recorded at 8.18 for the last single week of trading, and 8.23 for the last 200 days.

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.61 and a Gross Margin at +34.97. Hillman Solutions Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.11.

Return on Total Capital for HLMN is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.76. Additionally, HLMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] managed to generate an average of -$4,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Hillman Solutions Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,586 million, or 92.79% of HLMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLMN stocks are: CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC with ownership of 22,455,000, which is approximately -56.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 16,922,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.89 million in HLMN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $119.41 million in HLMN stock with ownership of nearly 17.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hillman Solutions Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Hillman Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ:HLMN] by around 32,472,070 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 36,224,244 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 128,856,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,552,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLMN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,829,677 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,247,370 shares during the same period.