Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] is -19.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.15% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.70%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:52 PM that Healthpeak Prices Add-On Offering of $350 Million of 5.250% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2032.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (“Healthpeak”) (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that its operating company, Healthpeak OP, LLC (the “operating company”), has priced a public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of additional 5.250% senior unsecured notes due 2032 (the “notes”). The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the operating company and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Healthpeak. The notes will be issued as additional notes under the indenture for Healthpeak’s prior issuance of $400 million of 5.250% senior unsecured notes due 2032 (the “initial notes”). The notes will be treated as a single series of securities with the initial notes, will have the same CUSIP number as the initial notes and will trade interchangeably with the initial notes upon settlement. The price to investors was 98.356% of the principal amount of the notes.

The estimated net proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $347.7 million, including approximately $5.8 million of accrued interest, after deducting the underwriting discount but before deducting fees and expenses payable by the operating company. The operating company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay borrowings outstanding under its commercial paper program and for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying or repurchasing other indebtedness, working capital, acquisitions, development and redevelopment activities, and capital expenditures.

Over the last 12 months, PEAK stock dropped by -32.14%. The one-year Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.21. The average equity rating for PEAK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.15 billion, with 537.92 million shares outstanding and 535.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, PEAK stock reached a trading volume of 4061416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $26.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on PEAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

PEAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, PEAK shares dropped by -5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.71 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.36, while it was recorded at 20.87 for the last single week of trading, and 24.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthpeak Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.96 and a Gross Margin at +23.66. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.08.

Return on Total Capital for PEAK is now 2.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.12. Additionally, PEAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] managed to generate an average of $2,493,729 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

PEAK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to -6.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,700 million, or 97.50% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,225,777, which is approximately 1.403% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,370,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $821.5 million in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly 0.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 51,904,580 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 47,473,862 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 411,612,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 510,990,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,768,559 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 5,844,710 shares during the same period.