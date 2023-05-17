H.C. Wainwright lifts Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Applied Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: APLD] traded at a high on 05/16/23, posting a 78.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.11. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Applied Digital Signs First Major Customer for Latest Artificial Intelligence Cloud Service.

$180M Agreement With Customer to Support the Company’s Cutting-Edge Vision in Reinforcing Demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Applications.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 78863323 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applied Digital Corporation stands at 19.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.04%.

The market cap for APLD stock reached $702.65 million, with 94.12 million shares outstanding and 58.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 754.83K shares, APLD reached a trading volume of 78863323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLD shares is $5.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Applied Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Applied Digital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on APLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Digital Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has APLD stock performed recently?

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.18. With this latest performance, APLD shares gained by 63.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 161.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 239.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.18 for Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 3.91 for the last single week of trading, and 2.35 for the last 200 days.

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -244.45 and a Gross Margin at -156.08. Applied Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -262.91.

Return on Total Capital for APLD is now -38.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.74. Additionally, APLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] managed to generate an average of -$264,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Applied Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]

There are presently around $125 million, or 25.20% of APLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLD stocks are: HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,671,783, which is approximately 30.005% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD., holding 4,460,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.23 million in APLD stocks shares; and NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C., currently with $12.26 million in APLD stock with ownership of nearly 17.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Digital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:APLD] by around 7,771,819 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 3,321,810 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 25,372,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,465,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLD stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,044,451 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 326,206 shares during the same period.