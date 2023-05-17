Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] is -8.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] price plunged by -0.08 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Gilead Appoints Cindy Perettie Executive Vice President of Kite.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that Cindy Perettie will join the company as Executive Vice President of Kite, a Gilead Company, overseeing the cell therapy business, and will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team, effective May 30.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005214/en/.

A sum of 5764287 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.40M shares. Gilead Sciences Inc. shares reached a high of $79.77 and dropped to a low of $78.155 until finishing in the latest session at $78.32.

The one-year GILD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.09. The average equity rating for GILD stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $91.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on GILD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 21.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GILD Stock Performance Analysis:

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, GILD shares dropped by -6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.16 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.11, while it was recorded at 78.34 for the last single week of trading, and 77.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gilead Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.72 and a Gross Margin at +79.11. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.95.

Return on Total Capital for GILD is now 22.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.79. Additionally, GILD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] managed to generate an average of $270,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GILD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to 2.25%.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $81,586 million, or 83.00% of GILD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 126,556,526, which is approximately -3.803% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 112,972,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.85 billion in GILD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $6.0 billion in GILD stock with ownership of nearly 11.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gilead Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 798 institutional holders increased their position in Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD] by around 58,666,445 shares. Additionally, 856 investors decreased positions by around 44,312,334 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 937,924,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,040,903,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILD stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,277,345 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 2,675,862 shares during the same period.