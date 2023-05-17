Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Is Currently -0.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] loss -0.73% on the last trading session, reaching $5.44 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Genworth Financial Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Net Income of $62 Million and Adjusted Operating Income of $84 Million.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Enact segment adjusted operating income of $143M; PMIERs1 sufficiency ratio of 164%2.

Genworth Financial Inc. represents 492.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.57 billion with the latest information. GNW stock price has been found in the range of $5.43 to $5.525.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, GNW reached a trading volume of 3650259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.22.

Trading performance analysis for GNW stock

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, GNW shares dropped by -11.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.20 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.43, while it was recorded at 5.35 for the last single week of trading, and 4.96 for the last 200 days.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.47. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.11.

Return on Total Capital for GNW is now 5.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.65. Additionally, GNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] managed to generate an average of $243,600 per employee.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]

There are presently around $2,132 million, or 80.50% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 72,708,015, which is approximately -0.656% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,013,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.92 million in GNW stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $156.43 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 19.346% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 26,892,398 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 28,751,574 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 333,404,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 389,048,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,842,277 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,033,682 shares during the same period.