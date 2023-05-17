For Weyerhaeuser Company [WY], Analyst sees a rise to $35. What next?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] closed the trading session at $29.31 on 05/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.20, while the highest price level was $30.00. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 9:29 PM that Weyerhaeuser Company Declares Dividend on Common Shares.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.19 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on June 16, 2023, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on June 2, 2023.

Under Weyerhaeuser’s cash return framework, the company expects to supplement its quarterly base cash dividend, as appropriate, with an additional return of variable cash to achieve a targeted total return to shareholders of 75 to 80 percent of annual Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD). The company has the flexibility in its capital allocation framework to return this additional cash either in the form of a supplemental cash dividend or through opportunistic share repurchase.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.90 percent and weekly performance of -2.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, WY reached to a volume of 4073861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $38 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 28.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

WY stock trade performance evaluation

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -7.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.91, while it was recorded at 29.81 for the last single week of trading, and 31.60 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.45 and a Gross Margin at +40.26. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.46.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 19.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.11. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of $202,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,510 million, or 85.20% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,573,832, which is approximately -0.034% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,389,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.38 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly -0.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 31,501,070 shares. Additionally, 474 investors decreased positions by around 36,025,752 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 547,822,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 615,349,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,712,976 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,603,532 shares during the same period.