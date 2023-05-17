For Philip Morris International Inc. [PM], Analyst sees a rise to $114. What next?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.20% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.87%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM that Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Holds 2023 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Regulatory News:.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. André Calantzopoulos, Executive Chairman of the Board, addressed shareholders and answered questions. Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer, gave a business presentation, which included an overview of PMI’s:.

Over the last 12 months, PM stock dropped by -10.12%. The one-year Philip Morris International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.07. The average equity rating for PM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $145.57 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, PM stock reached a trading volume of 6060281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $113.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $109 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $106 to $116, while UBS kept a Buy rating on PM stock. On January 25, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PM shares from 95 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54.

PM Stock Performance Analysis:

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.82 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.91, while it was recorded at 94.82 for the last single week of trading, and 96.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Philip Morris International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.17 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.62.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 43.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 43.62. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 7.40%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $114,872 million, or 77.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 135,514,765, which is approximately 1.029% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 111,816,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.62 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $9.99 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 4.566% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,043 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 59,594,883 shares. Additionally, 805 investors decreased positions by around 39,847,247 shares, while 342 investors held positions by with 1,109,734,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,209,176,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,815,607 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 1,145,583 shares during the same period.