For Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC], Analyst sees a drop to $135. What next?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] loss -3.51% on the last trading session, reaching $106.75 price per share at the time. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 3:15 PM that Community Rallies Together To Rebuild Playground Destroyed by Fire.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation represents 444.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.38 billion with the latest information. MPC stock price has been found in the range of $106.48 to $110.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 4509687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $147.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $132 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $137 to $149, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on MPC stock. On March 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MPC shares from 133 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MPC stock

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.78. With this latest performance, MPC shares dropped by -17.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.13 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.83, while it was recorded at 109.82 for the last single week of trading, and 114.89 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +12.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.14.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now 32.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.70. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] managed to generate an average of $811,011 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $37,059 million, or 79.50% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,482,211, which is approximately -3.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,595,791 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.27 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.46 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -3.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 622 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 16,700,443 shares. Additionally, 677 investors decreased positions by around 37,924,839 shares, while 241 investors held positions by with 280,356,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,981,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,322,930 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,043,870 shares during the same period.