For Lincoln National Corporation [LNC], Analyst sees a drop to $29. What next?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] traded at a low on 05/16/23, posting a -1.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.38. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Lincoln Financial Group to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 25, 2023.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time in Philadelphia.

Event details and annual meeting materials are available on the company’s Investor Relations web page at www.lincolnfinancial.com/webcast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4617061 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lincoln National Corporation stands at 7.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.96%.

The market cap for LNC stock reached $3.43 billion, with 169.20 million shares outstanding and 153.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, LNC reached a trading volume of 4617061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $25.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $55 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $46, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on LNC stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LNC shares from 45 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.09.

How has LNC stock performed recently?

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.58. With this latest performance, LNC shares dropped by -11.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.26 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.64, while it was recorded at 19.63 for the last single week of trading, and 35.51 for the last 200 days.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.90.

Return on Total Capital for LNC is now -14.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.11. Additionally, LNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 196.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] managed to generate an average of -$196,801 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 7.90%.

Insider trade positions for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]

There are presently around $2,566 million, or 81.70% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,791,153, which is approximately 13.564% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,811,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.69 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $177.12 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly -4.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lincoln National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 23,237,482 shares. Additionally, 306 investors decreased positions by around 29,570,426 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 78,235,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,043,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,904,005 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 9,172,725 shares during the same period.