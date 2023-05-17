For Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG], Analyst sees a rise to $43. What next?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] traded at a low on 05/16/23, posting a -0.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.44. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Just in Time for Summer, Gardein® Serves Up Two Sizzling Veggie Burgers: SUPRÊME™ Black Bean Burger and SUPRÊME™ Falafel Burger.

Gardein® SUPRÊME™ Black Bean Burger and SUPRÊME™ Falafel Burger.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4815646 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Conagra Brands Inc. stands at 1.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.48%.

The market cap for CAG stock reached $17.26 billion, with 477.50 million shares outstanding and 474.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 4815646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $42.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $45, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CAG stock. On December 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CAG shares from 33 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 119.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has CAG stock performed recently?

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.07, while it was recorded at 36.60 for the last single week of trading, and 36.29 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 8.26%.

Insider trade positions for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

There are presently around $15,769 million, or 84.10% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,045,661, which is approximately 1.906% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,106,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in CAG stocks shares; and OFI INVEST ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $1.21 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

451 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 69,814,235 shares. Additionally, 376 investors decreased positions by around 28,907,104 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 332,827,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,548,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,068,423 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 5,615,499 shares during the same period.