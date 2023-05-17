For Aramark [ARMK], Analyst sees a rise to $38. What next?

Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] price surged by 0.13 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Aramark Announces National Brand Agreement with Bean Sprouts to Offer More Healthy Food Options for Kids and Families.

First location open at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management, and uniforms has entered a new national brand agreement with Bean Sprouts, a hip and healthy national café chain with a unique and whimsical focus on children. The first location is operating at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., ranked #5 children’s hospital in the country by U.S. News & World Report, it was announced today.

A sum of 5109181 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.65M shares. Aramark shares reached a high of $38.30 and dropped to a low of $37.45 until finishing in the latest session at $37.84.

The one-year ARMK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.85. The average equity rating for ARMK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aramark [ARMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMK shares is $43.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Aramark shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $40 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Aramark stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on ARMK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aramark is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

ARMK Stock Performance Analysis:

Aramark [ARMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.58. With this latest performance, ARMK shares gained by 6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.02 for Aramark [ARMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.04, while it was recorded at 37.34 for the last single week of trading, and 37.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aramark Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aramark [ARMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +6.48. Aramark’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Total Capital for ARMK is now 6.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aramark [ARMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.97. Additionally, ARMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 252.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aramark [ARMK] managed to generate an average of $710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Aramark’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ARMK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aramark go to 35.20%.

Aramark [ARMK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,047 million, or 107.55% of ARMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARMK stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 33,614,232, which is approximately 28.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,480,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $962.9 million in ARMK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $936.22 million in ARMK stock with ownership of nearly 102.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aramark stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Aramark [NYSE:ARMK] by around 57,183,778 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 55,993,928 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 179,151,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,329,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARMK stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,680,052 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,495,750 shares during the same period.