Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] is -18.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] slipped around -0.5 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $23.45 at the close of the session, down -2.09%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Equitable Holdings Announces New Financial Guidance at 2023 Investor Day.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) announced today that it plans to achieve a Non-GAAP operating earnings per share (“Non-GAAP EPS”) annual growth rate of 12-15% through 2027. The Company plans to grow Non-GAAP EPS through organic earnings generation, margin expansion and capital management. Members of the Company’s management team will discuss further details about Equitable Holdings’ strategy and growth outlook with corresponding financial guidance at the Company’s inaugural investor day beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET today.

“This is an exciting day for Equitable Holdings, hosting our inaugural investor day. Five years ago today we began our journey as a public company and laid out a clear strategic direction supported by financial guidance which focused on driving growth and delivering value for our shareholders. During this time, we have grown our core businesses while scaling adjacent, high growth, businesses in addition to delivering on all of our IPO commitments. As stewards of capital, we have also delivered strong cash generation and capital return to shareholders,” said Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Equitable Holdings Inc. stock is now -18.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQH Stock saw the intraday high of $24.02 and lowest of $23.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.24, which means current price is +7.13% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, EQH reached a trading volume of 3674359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $35.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $36 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $33, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.08.

How has EQH stock performed recently?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, EQH shares dropped by -9.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.33 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.05, while it was recorded at 23.42 for the last single week of trading, and 28.78 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 10.86%.

Insider trade positions for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

There are presently around $8,566 million, or 102.50% of EQH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,656,183, which is approximately -0.33% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,444,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $801.0 million in EQH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $778.44 million in EQH stock with ownership of nearly -0.509% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 23,198,933 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 28,723,582 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 305,721,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,644,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,831,898 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 5,219,148 shares during the same period.