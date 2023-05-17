Enbridge Inc. [ENB] Stock trading around $37.13 per share: What’s Next?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] closed the trading session at $37.13 on 05/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.115, while the highest price level was $38.62. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 11:45 AM that The Sweet Sounds of Conservation.

At Wintergreen Lake, a bevy of trumpeter swans performs in concert, their unmistakeable call echoing across the water. Nesting pairs raise their young and juveniles practise fishing as tens of thousands of visitors watch every year, charmed by the majestic white waterfowl with jet-black bills.

Just 30 years ago, this lake in southwest Michigan was devoid of trumpeter swans, as were nearly all waterways from Wisconsin to Mississippi along the Mississippi Flyway bird migration route. In the 1980s and ’90s, overhunting and deaths by blood poisoning from toxins decimated the population of North America’s largest native bird species.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.04 percent and weekly performance of -6.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, ENB reached to a volume of 5731373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enbridge Inc. [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $44.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENB in the course of the last twelve months was 259.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ENB stock trade performance evaluation

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.80. With this latest performance, ENB shares dropped by -7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.58 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.60, while it was recorded at 38.68 for the last single week of trading, and 39.80 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc. [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.66 and a Gross Margin at +31.14. Enbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.62.

Return on Total Capital for ENB is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.50. Additionally, ENB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] managed to generate an average of $270,541 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enbridge Inc. [ENB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 4.74%.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,127 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 140,961,993, which is approximately 3.83% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 75,577,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 billion in ENB stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $2.26 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly -11.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 567 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 65,849,467 shares. Additionally, 525 investors decreased positions by around 75,838,042 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 870,927,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,012,614,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,974,510 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 6,717,292 shares during the same period.