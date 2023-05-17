Coya Therapeutics Inc. [COYA] is 23.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coya Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: COYA] traded at a high on 05/16/23, posting a 10.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.83. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Coya Therapeutics’ COYA 301 Increased Treg Function and Halted Cognitive Decline in an Open Label Study in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease.

The open-label study evaluated the safety and tolerability, biological activity, blood biomarkers and preliminary efficacy of COYA 301 in 8 patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The investigator-initiated study was conducted by Dr. Appel and Dr. Faridar at the Houston Methodist Hospital.

COYA 301 is Coya’s investigational low-dose interleukin-2 (IL-2) for subcutaneous administration. COYA 301 has been designed to enhance the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs) in vivo.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3957071 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coya Therapeutics Inc. stands at 14.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.20%.

The market cap for COYA stock reached $56.96 million, with 10.83 million shares outstanding and 7.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.79K shares, COYA reached a trading volume of 3957071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coya Therapeutics Inc. [COYA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COYA shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has COYA stock performed recently?

Coya Therapeutics Inc. [COYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.05.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.72 for Coya Therapeutics Inc. [COYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.48, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading.

Coya Therapeutics Inc. [COYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coya Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Coya Therapeutics Inc. [COYA]

There are presently around $6 million, or 9.66% of COYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COYA stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 560,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.39% of the total institutional ownership; GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC, holding 392,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 million in COYA stocks shares; and WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $0.73 million in COYA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coya Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Coya Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:COYA] by around 10,432 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,091,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,101,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COYA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,598 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.