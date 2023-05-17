Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] Revenue clocked in at $26.41 billion, down -8.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CEG] traded at a low on 05/16/23, posting a -1.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $79.00. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 3:43 PM that Constellation Issues Statement on New EPA Guidelines.

Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG) issued the following statement in response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) newly released guidelines for reducing carbon emissions from electric power plants:.

“EPA’s proposed guidelines make technical and economic sense, and the power sector can achieve them by investing in new technologies that we are already demonstrating in our own operations with the support of the IRA,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO of Constellation, the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy. “As an example, Constellation’s testing of hydrogen blending technology confirms that existing natural gas generation can blend hydrogen at significant levels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We are producing clean hydrogen at our Nine Mile Point nuclear station, showing that available output from both existing and new zero-emission resources can be used to meet the needs of natural gas power generation blending by the compliance deadlines. We also are helping to develop Allam-cycle natural gas-fired generation technology that could capture nearly 100% of carbon dioxide emissions from new plants. We commend the EPA for recognizing the important role that clean hydrogen and other technologies can play in eliminating emissions from the power sector and urge the administration to work quickly to finalize and implement strong standards.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3683502 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Constellation Energy Corporation stands at 2.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.18%.

The market cap for CEG stock reached $25.39 billion, with 328.00 million shares outstanding and 323.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, CEG reached a trading volume of 3683502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEG shares is $97.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Constellation Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $104 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Constellation Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $91, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on CEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Energy Corporation is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has CEG stock performed recently?

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, CEG shares gained by 5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.41 for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.06, while it was recorded at 79.54 for the last single week of trading, and 83.24 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.02 and a Gross Margin at +4.28. Constellation Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for CEG is now 2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.35. Additionally, CEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] managed to generate an average of -$11,967 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Constellation Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Energy Corporation go to 21.70%.

Insider trade positions for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]

There are presently around $21,333 million, or 83.30% of CEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,502,663, which is approximately 0.329% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 28,100,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in CEG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.94 billion in CEG stock with ownership of nearly -3.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellation Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 383 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CEG] by around 23,083,090 shares. Additionally, 424 investors decreased positions by around 24,667,971 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 218,010,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,761,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEG stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,935,920 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 2,914,035 shares during the same period.