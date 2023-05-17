Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $84

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] price plunged by -0.38 percent to reach at -$0.31. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 9:35 AM that Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Fireside Chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) President, Colgate-Latin America, Juan Pablo Zamorano, and Chief Investor Relations Officer and SVP, M&A, John Faucher, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:35 am ET.

Investors may access a live webcast of this fireside chat on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate’s website.

A sum of 4210302 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.72M shares. Colgate-Palmolive Company shares reached a high of $81.29 and dropped to a low of $80.395 until finishing in the latest session at $80.77.

The one-year CL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.78. The average equity rating for CL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $83.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 143.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CL Stock Performance Analysis:

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 6.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.24 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.14, while it was recorded at 81.31 for the last single week of trading, and 76.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Colgate-Palmolive Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.95 and a Gross Margin at +56.49. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.93.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 37.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 353.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,311.97. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,278.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] managed to generate an average of $52,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 6.99%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54,202 million, or 81.30% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,449,990, which is approximately 0.093% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 67,825,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.5 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.92 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -2.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 717 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 45,154,135 shares. Additionally, 765 investors decreased positions by around 35,677,855 shares, while 346 investors held positions by with 587,664,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 668,496,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,008,790 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 6,917,275 shares during the same period.