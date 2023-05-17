Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Hecla Mining Company [HL] – find out why.

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] loss -0.94% or -0.05 points to close at $5.28 with a heavy trading volume of 6021756 shares. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Hecla Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Second highest silver revenues in company history.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced first quarter 2023 financial and operating results.

It opened the trading session at $5.28, the shares rose to $5.325 and dropped to $5.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HL points out that the company has recorded 6.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -54.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.40M shares, HL reached to a volume of 6021756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $7.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH MKM raised their target price from $5.50 to $6.25. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.75 to $5, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on HL stock. On May 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HL shares from 6.50 to 6.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for HL stock

Hecla Mining Company [HL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.15. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -18.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.89 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.98, while it was recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading, and 5.21 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.71 and a Gross Margin at +8.74. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.24.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now 0.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.08. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] managed to generate an average of -$20,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hecla Mining Company [HL]

There are presently around $1,953 million, or 58.80% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 60,912,197, which is approximately 10.298% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,623,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $307.14 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $228.59 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 0.47% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 36,230,693 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 17,024,959 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 313,140,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,396,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,829,263 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 7,873,353 shares during the same period.