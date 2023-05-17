Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] Is Currently -6.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] closed the trading session at $41.38 on 05/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.36, while the highest price level was $43.7938. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 5:01 PM that Caesars Palace Opens Brasserie B by Bobby Flay in Late 2023.

Celebrated chef to bring French restaurant to the Las Vegas Strip.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.53 percent and weekly performance of -8.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, CZR reached to a volume of 3882398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $69.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $60 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72.

CZR stock trade performance evaluation

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.89. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -6.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.81 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.01, while it was recorded at 43.35 for the last single week of trading, and 45.95 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.20 and a Gross Margin at +38.95. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.74.

Return on Total Capital for CZR is now 6.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 703.93. Additionally, CZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 699.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] managed to generate an average of -$10,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,914 million, or 96.50% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,056,375, which is approximately 1.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 20,906,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $929.08 million in CZR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $801.64 million in CZR stock with ownership of nearly 3.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 16,701,725 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 27,540,853 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 156,332,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,575,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,641,344 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,446,990 shares during the same period.