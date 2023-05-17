BTIG Research lifts Babylon Holdings Limited [BBLN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Babylon Holdings Limited [NYSE: BBLN] gained 0.78% on the last trading session, reaching $0.88 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 6:01 AM that Babylon Reports Q1 2023 Financial Results.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) (“Babylon” or the “Company”) today announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Babylon Holdings Limited represents 25.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.34 million with the latest information. BBLN stock price has been found in the range of $0.7401 to $1.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 380.03K shares, BBLN reached a trading volume of 6301092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Babylon Holdings Limited [BBLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBLN shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Babylon Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research dropped their target price from $4 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Babylon Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on BBLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Babylon Holdings Limited is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for BBLN stock

Babylon Holdings Limited [BBLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -87.57. With this latest performance, BBLN shares dropped by -88.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.52 for Babylon Holdings Limited [BBLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.3593, while it was recorded at 1.2126 for the last single week of trading, and 11.4625 for the last 200 days.

Babylon Holdings Limited [BBLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Babylon Holdings Limited [BBLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.10 and a Gross Margin at +88.95. Babylon Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.96.

Return on Total Capital for BBLN is now 366.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -117.01. Additionally, BBLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 719.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 120.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Babylon Holdings Limited [BBLN] managed to generate an average of -$116,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.77.Babylon Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Babylon Holdings Limited [BBLN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Babylon Holdings Limited go to 27.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Babylon Holdings Limited [BBLN]

There are presently around $9 million, or 19.50% of BBLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBLN stocks are: KINNEVIK AB (PUBL) with ownership of 4,617,340, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 42.64% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 3,030,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 million in BBLN stocks shares; and AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB, currently with $1.04 million in BBLN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Babylon Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Babylon Holdings Limited [NYSE:BBLN] by around 199,420 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 92,929 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,450,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,742,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBLN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 811 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 76,139 shares during the same period.