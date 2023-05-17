Bone Biologics Corporation [BBLG] is -8.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bone Biologics Corporation [NASDAQ: BBLG] gained 4.27% or 0.0 points to close at $0.19 with a heavy trading volume of 10143966 shares. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 7:20 AM that BBLG: BBLG Has Solid Cash and Is Advancing Testing.

By Brad Sorensen, CFA.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $0.1899, the shares rose to $0.30 and dropped to $0.178, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBLG points out that the company has recorded -35.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 209.78K shares, BBLG reached to a volume of 10143966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bone Biologics Corporation [BBLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBLG shares is $4.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bone Biologics Corporation is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for BBLG stock

Bone Biologics Corporation [BBLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, BBLG shares dropped by -16.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.77 for Bone Biologics Corporation [BBLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2397, while it was recorded at 0.1964 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5412 for the last 200 days.

Bone Biologics Corporation [BBLG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.57.

Bone Biologics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bone Biologics Corporation [BBLG]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of BBLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBLG stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,500,000, which is approximately 21.241% of the company’s market cap and around 40.14% of the total institutional ownership; WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC, holding 806,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in BBLG stocks shares; and MFA WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $18000.0 in BBLG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bone Biologics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Bone Biologics Corporation [NASDAQ:BBLG] by around 387,964 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 148,911 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,965,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,502,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBLG stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,774 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 95,575 shares during the same period.