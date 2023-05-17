bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] is -46.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] plunged by -$0.44 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.03 during the day while it closed the day at $3.68. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that bluebird bio Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress.

– Biologics License Application (BLA) for lovo-cel for sickle cell disease submitted to FDA -.

– First commercial infusions completed for both ZYNTEGLO® and SKYSONA® -.

bluebird bio Inc. stock has also loss -24.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLUE stock has declined by -37.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.06% and lost -46.82% year-on date.

The market cap for BLUE stock reached $428.46 million, with 102.92 million shares outstanding and 81.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, BLUE reached a trading volume of 7012297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $6.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2023, representing the official price target for bluebird bio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 107.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

BLUE stock trade performance evaluation

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.90. With this latest performance, BLUE shares gained by 8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.93 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.98, while it was recorded at 4.38 for the last single week of trading, and 5.90 for the last 200 days.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10679.79 and a Gross Margin at -319.18. bluebird bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7411.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.41.

bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for bluebird bio Inc. go to 45.80%.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $400 million, or 81.30% of BLUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 17,765,546, which is approximately 39.234% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 9,882,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.72 million in BLUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $36.86 million in BLUE stock with ownership of nearly 21.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in bluebird bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BLUE] by around 35,832,968 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 7,137,947 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 54,113,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,084,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLUE stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,848,428 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,786,613 shares during the same period.