Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Revenue clocked in at $15.05 billion, down -15.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.44% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.16%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Baxter Announces CFO Transition.

Jay Saccaro to depart as CFO; Brian Stevens appointed interim CFO.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, today announced the departure of executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) Jay Saccaro. Mr. Saccaro will leave Baxter at the end of May after 21 cumulative years with the company, including the past eight as CFO, to join a company in the healthcare industry.

Over the last 12 months, BAX stock dropped by -41.11%. The one-year Baxter International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.55. The average equity rating for BAX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.22 billion, with 505.00 million shares outstanding and 503.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, BAX stock reached a trading volume of 4641772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $50.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 66 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 115.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

BAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, BAX shares gained by 0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.72 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.17, while it was recorded at 43.10 for the last single week of trading, and 49.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baxter International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.63 and a Gross Margin at +34.61. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.10.

Return on Total Capital for BAX is now 5.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 295.10. Additionally, BAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 268.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] managed to generate an average of -$40,550 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BAX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 1.95%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,863 million, or 89.50% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 63,463,767, which is approximately 25.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 60,794,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 billion in BAX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $911.4 million in BAX stock with ownership of nearly -0.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 434 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 100,245,552 shares. Additionally, 503 investors decreased positions by around 94,701,331 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 245,564,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,511,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,106,799 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 14,312,798 shares during the same period.