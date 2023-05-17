Barclays slashes price target on ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] – find out why.

ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE: MT] plunged by -$0.9 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $26.365 during the day while it closed the day at $25.75. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM that ArcelorMittal announces the commencement of a new share buyback program of 85 million shares for 2023-2025.

5 May 2023, 12:00 CET.

Following publication of the first quarter 2023 results press release dated 4 May 2023 (the ‘ER Press Release’)1, ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company’) announces the commencement of a new buyback program of up to 85 million shares (the ‘Program’) under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders of 2 May 2023, to be completed by May 2025. The actual amount of shares that will be repurchased pursuant to this new Program will depend on the level of post-dividend Free Cash Flow generated over the period (the Company’s defined policy is to return a minimum of 50% of post-dividend annual FCF), the continued authorization by shareholders, and market conditions.

ArcelorMittal S.A. stock has also loss -6.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MT stock has declined by -15.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.02% and lost -1.79% year-on date.

The market cap for MT stock reached $21.98 billion, with 859.00 million shares outstanding and 678.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, MT reached a trading volume of 3865683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $37.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2023, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal S.A. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MT stock trade performance evaluation

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.60. With this latest performance, MT shares dropped by -13.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.05 for ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.38, while it was recorded at 26.37 for the last single week of trading, and 26.39 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.15 and a Gross Margin at +16.98. ArcelorMittal S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.65.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 18.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.10. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] managed to generate an average of $57,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.ArcelorMittal S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,132 million, or 6.40% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 4,727,956, which is approximately -61.697% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,123,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.9 million in MT stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $101.33 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly -11.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ArcelorMittal S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE:MT] by around 9,154,017 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 16,101,165 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 17,219,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,474,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,112,869 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 687,138 shares during the same period.