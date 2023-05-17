Barclays lifts Wayfair Inc. [W] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] closed the trading session at $35.59 on 05/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.57, while the highest price level was $36.1699. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 7:10 AM that Wayfair Inc. Prices Offering of $600 million Convertible Senior Notes.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) (the “Company,” “we” or “Wayfair”) announced today the pricing of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “notes”) in a private offering (the “offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). In connection with the offering, the Company granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the initial issuance date of the notes, up to an additional $90 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.50% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning November 15, 2023. The notes will mature on November 15, 2028, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased or converted in accordance with their terms. Prior to August 15, 2028, the notes will be convertible only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods. Thereafter, the notes will be convertible at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. The Company may not redeem the notes prior to May 20, 2026. On or after May 20, 2026, the Company may redeem for cash all or part of the notes if the last reported sale price of the Company’s Class A common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive), including at least one of the five trading days immediately preceding the date on which the Company provides notice of redemption, during any 30 consecutive trading day period ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which the Company provides notice of redemption. The redemption price will equal 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.21 percent and weekly performance of -2.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, W reached to a volume of 4062446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $47.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $63, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on W stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for W shares from 30 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35.

Wayfair Inc. [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.85, while it was recorded at 35.87 for the last single week of trading, and 41.95 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.96. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.89.

Return on Total Capital for W is now -65.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.96. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 258.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 116.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc. [W] managed to generate an average of -$84,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,658 million, or 118.60% of W stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,716,638, which is approximately 4.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 10,682,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $392.14 million in W stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $315.19 million in W stock with ownership of nearly 0.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

147 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 13,425,921 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 13,137,481 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 73,076,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,639,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,176,674 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,966,128 shares during the same period.