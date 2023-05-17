B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] – find out why.

Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: XELA] jumped around 3.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.28 at the close of the session, up 103.90%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 2:21 PM that Exela Technologies Places in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing.

– Exela recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Exela Technologies Inc. stock is now -61.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XELA Stock saw the intraday high of $7.8859 and lowest of $2.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1359.60, which means current price is +139.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 654.52K shares, XELA reached a trading volume of 53506750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XELA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XELA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Exela Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Exela Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exela Technologies Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for XELA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.09.

How has XELA stock performed recently?

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, XELA shares dropped by -30.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XELA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.61 for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.99, while it was recorded at 5.36 for the last single week of trading, and 63.32 for the last 200 days.

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.44 and a Gross Margin at +11.87. Exela Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.58.

Exela Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.40% of XELA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XELA stocks are: RAFFERTY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 78,377, which is approximately 1271.186% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, holding 27,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86000.0 in XELA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $73000.0 in XELA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exela Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:XELA] by around 180,640 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 7,260 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 30,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XELA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 87,155 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,899 shares during the same period.