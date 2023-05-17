Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] Is Currently -23.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ault Alliance Inc. [AMEX: AULT] closed the trading session at $0.07 on 05/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.07, while the highest price level was $0.08. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Ault Alliance Announces Results of Special Meeting of Stockholders.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (“Ault Alliance” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AULT), announced the voting results from the special meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”) held yesterday, May 15, 2023. At the Meeting, the stockholders voted on two proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

At the Meeting, stockholders voted on and approved Proposal 1, approval of an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the common stock (the “Common Stock”) by a ratio of not less than one-for-ten and not more than one-for-three hundred at any time prior to May 14, 2024, with the exact ratio to be set at a whole number within this range as determined by the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) in its sole discretion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.31 percent and weekly performance of -23.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -35.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.98M shares, AULT reached to a volume of 15380347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

AULT stock trade performance evaluation

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.78. With this latest performance, AULT shares dropped by -35.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.85 for Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0959, while it was recorded at 0.0819 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1594 for the last 200 days.

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ault Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.60% of AULT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,386,481, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, holding 8,401,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.73 million in AULT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.21 million in AULT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Alliance Inc. [AMEX:AULT] by around 9,212,551 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 578,315 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 23,253,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,044,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AULT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 280,407 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 125,673 shares during the same period.