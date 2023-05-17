ASP Isotopes Inc. [ASPI] is -71.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ASP Isotopes Inc. [NASDAQ: ASPI] traded at a high on 05/16/23, posting a 2.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.45. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Beam Global and ASP Isotopes Inc. Interviews to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report(R).

RedChip Companies will air new interviews with Beam Global (Nasdaq:BEEM, BEEMW) and ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7057918 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ASP Isotopes Inc. stands at 20.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.25%.

The market cap for ASPI stock reached $15.47 million, with 21.25 million shares outstanding and 13.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 96.88K shares, ASPI reached a trading volume of 7057918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ASP Isotopes Inc. [ASPI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASP Isotopes Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has ASPI stock performed recently?

ASP Isotopes Inc. [ASPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.46. With this latest performance, ASPI shares dropped by -44.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.93% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.33 for ASP Isotopes Inc. [ASPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8927, while it was recorded at 0.4660 for the last single week of trading.

ASP Isotopes Inc. [ASPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.36.

ASP Isotopes Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for ASP Isotopes Inc. [ASPI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.13% of ASPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASPI stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3,164,557, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.30% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 28,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in ASPI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $12000.0 in ASPI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in ASP Isotopes Inc. [NASDAQ:ASPI] by around 3,203,306 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,922 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 43,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,248,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASPI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,203,003 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.