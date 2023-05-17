Argus slashes price target on Haleon plc [HLN] – find out why.

Haleon plc [NYSE: HLN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.58% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.81%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 1:09 PM that Voltaren Partners with Fitness Instructor and TV Personality Amanda Kloots to Help Caregivers Discover the Joy of Movement.

Leader in joint pain relief stands with caregivers help recognize their value and provide pain relief and movement resources.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

More than 53 million Americans provide care to family members or loved ones,1 but an overwhelming 4 out of 5 Americans say that pain has affected their caregiving abilities.2 Caregivers dedicate so much time and energy – both emotionally and physically – to taking care of others, and the day-to-day realities of caregiving can involve a lot of physical labor and heavy lifting that may lead to aches and pains. In effort to help caregivers combat pain, Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel is partnering with fitness instructor and TV personality Amanda Kloots to create a series of exercises designed specifically to help caregivers alleviate pain and discover the joy of movement.

The one-year Haleon plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.58.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.97 billion, with 4.62 billion shares outstanding and 2.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, HLN stock reached a trading volume of 4722375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Haleon plc [HLN]:

Argus have made an estimate for Haleon plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Haleon plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

HLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Haleon plc [HLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, HLN shares gained by 0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.31% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.82 for Haleon plc [HLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.47, while it was recorded at 8.77 for the last single week of trading, and 7.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Haleon plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Haleon plc [HLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.41 and a Gross Margin at +61.55. Haleon plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.76.

Return on Total Capital for HLN is now 8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Haleon plc [HLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.93. Additionally, HLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Haleon plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Haleon plc [HLN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,285 million, or 6.70% of HLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLN stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 112,055,605, which is approximately 16.108% of the company’s market cap and around 6.41% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 30,292,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $268.69 million in HLN stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $226.32 million in HLN stock with ownership of nearly -0.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Haleon plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Haleon plc [NYSE:HLN] by around 64,701,208 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 30,757,515 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 274,861,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,320,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLN stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,273,365 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 7,850,382 shares during the same period.