Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] Revenue clocked in at $961.00 million, down -3.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] slipped around -0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.40 at the close of the session, down -1.23%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Antero Midstream Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream” or the “Company”) today announced its first quarter 2023 financial and operational results. The relevant unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Midstream’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Antero Midstream Corporation stock is now -3.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AM Stock saw the intraday high of $10.575 and lowest of $10.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.61, which means current price is +8.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, AM reached a trading volume of 5363935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $12.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $12 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $10, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on AM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 24.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has AM stock performed recently?

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, AM shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.34, while it was recorded at 10.50 for the last single week of trading, and 10.46 for the last 200 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.66 and a Gross Margin at +61.35. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.93.

Return on Total Capital for AM is now 9.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.32. Additionally, AM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] managed to generate an average of $556,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Antero Midstream Corporation go to 10.50%.

Insider trade positions for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

There are presently around $2,651 million, or 53.90% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,766,834, which is approximately -2.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,385,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $351.55 million in AM stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $350.83 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly 0.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

183 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 15,335,971 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 18,012,880 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 218,427,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,776,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,937,095 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,275,999 shares during the same period.