American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] Revenue clocked in at $8.40 million, down -6.27% YTD: What’s Next?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AREB] gained 24.84% or 0.04 points to close at $0.18 with a heavy trading volume of 3723392 shares. The company report on March 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that American Rebel (NASDAQ: AREB) CEO Andy Ross Discusses The Shot Show And More In This Interview!.

Nashville, KS –News Direct– American Rebel Holdings Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. builds American Rebel Safes – one of the most desirable residential safes on the market. Their Black Smoke safes come in six different sizes. They are specifically designed to meet the needs of home owners and gun aficionados. Utilizing their proprietary Protection Pocket, American Rebel's CCW gear keeps you concealed and safe while providing quick and easy access to your firearm.

It opened the trading session at $0.159, the shares rose to $0.185 and dropped to $0.147, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AREB points out that the company has recorded -42.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 787.36K shares, AREB reached to a volume of 3723392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AREB shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AREB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Rebel Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for AREB stock

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.37. With this latest performance, AREB shares gained by 20.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.14 for American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1542, while it was recorded at 0.1535 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2968 for the last 200 days.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.92 and a Gross Margin at +22.37. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.54.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.50.

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.50% of AREB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AREB stocks are: RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES with ownership of 47,823, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.18% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 36,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in AREB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $5000.0 in AREB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in American Rebel Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AREB] by around 47,915 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 166,829 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 40,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AREB stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,829 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 66,819 shares during the same period.