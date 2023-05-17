Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $3

Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ: AMRN] slipped around -0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.25 at the close of the session, down -3.85%. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Amarin Highlights New Data Providing Potential Mechanistic Insight into Vascepa®/Vazkepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Reduction of Cardiovascular Events.

— New Research Demonstrates Multifactorial Beneficial Effects of VASCEPA/VAZKEPA on Coronary Physiology and Plaque Progression —.

–Data Further Advances Understanding of VASCEPA/VAZKEPA Potential Mechanism of Action–.

Amarin Corporation plc stock is now 3.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMRN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.32 and lowest of $1.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.23, which means current price is +8.70% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, AMRN reached a trading volume of 4056764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRN shares is $2.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Amarin Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Amarin Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while SVB Leerink kept a Mkt Perform rating on AMRN stock. On May 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMRN shares from 10 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corporation plc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

How has AMRN stock performed recently?

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, AMRN shares dropped by -10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.07 for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4382, while it was recorded at 1.2460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4195 for the last 200 days.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.01 and a Gross Margin at +64.84. Amarin Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.66.

Return on Total Capital for AMRN is now -14.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.37. Additionally, AMRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] managed to generate an average of -$289,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Amarin Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corporation plc go to 38.90%.

Insider trade positions for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]

There are presently around $148 million, or 32.70% of AMRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 14,612,757, which is approximately 344.953% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; KYNAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 12,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.6 million in AMRN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $15.02 million in AMRN stock with ownership of nearly -47.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amarin Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ:AMRN] by around 33,323,680 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 35,816,814 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 44,506,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,646,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,829,275 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 7,339,101 shares during the same period.